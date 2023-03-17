Parkside Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

