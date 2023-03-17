Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.