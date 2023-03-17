Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 12,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,003. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 974,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

