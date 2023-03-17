Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Park-Ohio Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 12,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,003. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.34.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
