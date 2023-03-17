Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -620.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,650.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,500. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Paramount Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 337,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

