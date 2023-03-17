PancakeSwap Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $712.65 million and $54.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00014457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00366442 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,039.58 or 0.26634256 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 377,875,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,794,085 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

