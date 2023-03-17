Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.38. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,078,541 shares traded.
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
About Paladin Energy
Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.
