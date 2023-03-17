PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 22,304,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.