Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. 1,067,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,674 shares of company stock worth $311,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.