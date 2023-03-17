PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.78 to $44.44 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 1,891,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,363. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

