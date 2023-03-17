PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.78 to $44.44 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.44.
PACCAR Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 1,891,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,363. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.