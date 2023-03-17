Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.77. 63,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,817. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

