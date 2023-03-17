Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $250,213.96 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,875.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00308785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00569091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00494105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,317,477 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

