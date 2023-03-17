Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $356,467.17 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,789.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00314370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00583091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00498693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,306,056 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

