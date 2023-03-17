Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.84. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXBR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 11.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
