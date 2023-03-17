Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.84. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXBR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

