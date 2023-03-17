Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 15,322 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,789.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,580,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $2,567.65.
Ouster Price Performance
NYSE:OUST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 1,126,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Ouster
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 0.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
