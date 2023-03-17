Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 15,322 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 15,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,789.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,580,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,885 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $2,567.65.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE:OUST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 1,126,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 0.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.