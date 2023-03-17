Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $426.90 million and $6.66 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

