Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises 2.7% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 2.66% of Oshkosh worth $153,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.68. 222,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $111.18. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

