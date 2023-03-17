Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.38 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and $9.38 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol's launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,105,376 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.

Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.

Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

