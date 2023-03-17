O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $810.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $822.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

