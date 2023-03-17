Orbit Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968,370.78 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $64.69 million and $968,370.78 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

