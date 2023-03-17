Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 344,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,657. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Orange by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Orange by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

