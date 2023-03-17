Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,240 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.