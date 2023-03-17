OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.8 %

OPK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Articles

