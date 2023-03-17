OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 597,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.22. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

