Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. 350,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,224. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

