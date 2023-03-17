ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

