OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Up 51.5 %
Shares of NYSE OCX opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.70.
About OncoCyte
