Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,990. The firm has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

About Omeros

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.