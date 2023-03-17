Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Omeros Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,990. The firm has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
