OKB Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $11.95 billion and approximately $40.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $48.45 or 0.00188265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

