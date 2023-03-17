OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit Trading Down 1.3 %

OFS Credit stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

