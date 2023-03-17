OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 161,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.