OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
OFG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 161,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
