ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ODP stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 246,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,225. ODP has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,179,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,600,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $9,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

