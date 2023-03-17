Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 1.3%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 26,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 335,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Oblong Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong accounts for about 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 380.56% of Oblong at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

