Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

