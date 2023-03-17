Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oatly Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.9 %

OTLY opened at $2.17 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

