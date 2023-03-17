Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.43 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $357.71 million and approximately $49.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05945524 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $52,838,886.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

