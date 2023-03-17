Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 79,858 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 79,858 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $2,844,541.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,019,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 953,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

