NYM (NYM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.71 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $90.87 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,939,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.27796822 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,490,835.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

