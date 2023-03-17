NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,006. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

