NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $630.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.