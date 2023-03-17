NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 61,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,546. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,938,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

