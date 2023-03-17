Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,764. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

