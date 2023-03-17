Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 987,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

