NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.
NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.
NovoCure Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
