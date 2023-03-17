NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.