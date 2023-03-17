Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $82.54. 700,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,189. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

