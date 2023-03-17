Norway Savings Bank Sells 60 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $269.25. 939,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.13 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $238.48 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

