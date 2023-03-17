Norway Savings Bank Sells 4,833 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,492. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

