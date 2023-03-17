Norway Savings Bank Sells 360 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,319. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

