Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,032 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,709,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 708.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 99,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

