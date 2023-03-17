Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $468.44. 164,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.