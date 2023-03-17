Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FLRN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.26. 1,514,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,911. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

